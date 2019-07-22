Sinda, Little India group to work together on community programmes

(Left to right) Sinda's Anbarasu Rajendran, Minister Indranee Rajah and chairman of Lisha Rajakumar Chandra.

The Indian community can look forward to better support and more vibrant cultural events in Little India, thanks to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by two of its key organisations yesterday.

The Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) and Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) have agreed to collaborate on several fronts, including raising awareness of community programmes, organising joint events and providing networking opportunities.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah witnessed the signing, which took place at the Indian Heritage Centre.

Both organisations already collaborate on efforts like Project Give, Sinda's annual fund-raising event.

Sinda chief executive officer Anbarasu Rajendran told The Straits Times that with the agreement, more joint schemes and initiatives will be introduced.

"Lisha conducts a lot of cultural, arts and also engagement outreach activities throughout the year," he said.

"Sinda would like to latch on to it and allow our beneficiaries to partake in all these events and benefit."

The MOU states merchants of Little India and Sinda will collaborate to give a boost to the Indian community and disseminate "key messages".

Mr Rajendran said one possible area of collaboration is the Deepavali bazaar, which is held from the month before the festival and is managed by Lisha.

"The Deepavali bazaar is a whole month of many activities and we hope through this MOU, we can bring in Sinda's beneficiaries to this event," he said.

Lisha chairman Rajakumar Chandra said: "This is a community partnership for the benefit of Indians as Little India is a part of every Indian."