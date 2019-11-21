Sing, play and dance for charity

The first night of ChildAid 2019 ended with all 132 performers on stage whipping up a rousing rendition of Fried Rice Paradise with creative director Dick Lee. Themed Sing! Play! Dance!, this year's concert kicked off at the Esplanade Theatre last night and ends today. The performers aged six to 19 are raising funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.