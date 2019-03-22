Singapore 34th happiest country in the world, 2nd in Asia

According to the report, Singapore topped the world rankings in healthy life expectancy and absence of corruption.

Singapore remains the 34th happiest country in the world, and the second happiest in Asia, behind Taiwan and ahead of Thailand, in the latest World Happiness Report.

The report, in its seventh edition this year, was produced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network in partnership with the Ernesto Illy Foundation.

A total of 156 countries were ranked according to measures such as gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Finland topped the list for the second year in a row, followed by Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands.

Taiwan came in 25th and Thailand, 52nd.

Malaysia, which was 35th last year, dropped to 80th on this year's list.

South Sudan came in last at 156th, with Afghanistan and the Central African Republic coming in at 154th and 155th respectively.

This year's report focused on happiness and community, attempting to evaluate how happiness has been changing over the past dozen years.

Special attention was given to how information technology, governance and social norms influence communities.

In the first edition of the rankings in 2012, Singapore had come in 33rd, and subsequently climbed to its highest ranking on the list at 22nd in 2016.

According to the report, Singapore topped the world rankings in healthy life expectancy and absence of corruption.

Singapore was also ranked third for GDP per capita, which contributed significantly to its aggregate score.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser told The New Paper yesterday that while such reports are unlikely to have any direct effect on policy here, it would still be of interest to policy makers.

"I reckon they can serve to affirm policy makers' knowledge of ground sentiments," he said.

"If they are better than what's expected, it may not be a cause for celebration; but if it is far worse than expected, they may want to know if they have missed something."

He added that Singaporeans still value happiness.

"Happiness is an important personal goal for most Singaporeans. Money and material things are necessary conditions, but not sufficient conditions," he said.

"I reckon Singaporeans are learning that while money is necessary, one needs to have a sense of what is 'good enough' in material things, and seek meaning in life, in relationships, in good health and a good work-life balance."

Singapore's ranking in World Happiness Report by year

YEAR RANK

2019 34

2018 34

2017 26

2016 22

2015 24

2014 No report this year

2013 30

2012 33