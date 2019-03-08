Singapore aims to produce 30 per cent of nutritional needs locally

Singapore has set another ambitious 2030 goal - to produce locally 30 per cent of what we eat.

This is alongside its other 2030 targets of an overall recycling rate of 70 per cent and reducing water consumption to 130 litres a day for each person.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli shared this "30 by 30" goal during the Committee of Supply debates yesterday.

Set by the Singapore Food Agency, to be formed next month, it will be based on three food groups - proteins like meat, eggs and fish, fruits and vegetables and staples like rice.

Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor announced a Zero Waste Masterplan to be introduced later this year, which will cover three priority waste streams - e-waste, packaging and food waste.

A Resource Sustainability Bill will also be introduced to manage these waste streams and support a circular economy.

Mr Masagos said: "Our vision is to close the waste loop... and turn trash into treasure. This will also help to extend the lifespan of the Semakau Landfill."

The new initiatives include:

NEWsand

The Government is studying how to turn incineration ash into construction material. The National Environment Agency (NEA) plans to start a field trial next year.

Climate change

The Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal and Sungei Pandan Kechil will be upgraded this year, and $400 million will be invested in the next few years on drainage improvement works, with upgrading to start this year.

The National Sea Level Programme will be started this year by the Centre for Climate Research Singapore to better understand sea-level science and the impact of sea-level rise.

Hawker centres

A new hawker centre in Bukit Batok will be built within an estate of assisted living residential flats.

Hawkers under NEA's Incubation Stall Programme will get 50 per cent off rental rates for three more months.

Productive Hawker Centre grant subsidies will be extended by two years to encourage stallholders to take up centralised dishwashing services.

E-waste producers

An Extended Producer Responsibility framework will kick in from 2021, making producers of electrical and electronic equipment responsible for collecting and properly treating their e-waste.

Packaging and plastics

From next year, large producers of packaging or packaged goods will need to report to the NEA how much and what type of packaging they put into the market every year, and submit plans to reduce, reuse or recycle packaging waste.

Food Waste