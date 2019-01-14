Singapore Airlines warns customers of phishing scam

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has warned customers on its Facebook page yesterday about a phishing scam.

In a screenshot circulating online, the WhatsApp message reads: "Singapore Airlines is giving away free tickets to celebrate its 70th Anniversary. Get your free tickets at http://www.singaporeair.com-ticketsfree.win."

The airline said the site has been reported, and has requested for it to be taken down. But the site was still accessible late yesterday .

The phishing website purports to offer free airline tickets as prizes before proceeding to ask for travellers' personal data, said the airline.

SIA added that customers should exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources.

The airline said: "These websites, e-mails and calls should be verified if in doubt. Please send us details on our social media channels or via this link http://singaporeair.com/en_UK/feedback-enquiry/."

It also advised customers to beware social media posts and phishing websites that appear similar to its official website - singaporeair.com.

A similar scam targeting SIA appeared in March - a phishing message claiming to be from SIA was sent to users via e-mail, messages and phone calls.

They were first asked to participate in a survey, which then directed them to a site resembling SIA's official website and asked for their personal information and bank account details.

Last June, the Straits Times reported that a fake website had tried to mislead users into thinking SIA was offering $1 tickets to celebrate its 45th anniversary.