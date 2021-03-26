Singapore and Indonesia back Asean summit on Myanmar

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta yesterday. On Myanmar, Dr Balakrishnan said both countries believe that national reconciliation needs to occur.

The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia yesterday backed convening a summit of Asean leaders on Myanmar, saying the region should arrive at a common stand on the crisis following the Feb 1 military coup.

At a joint press conference after their hour-long meeting in Jakarta, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the leaders' summit would be held "in the near future".

The goal of an Asean community can be achieved only with the contribution of all member states, said Ms Retno.

"We share our concerns on the current situation in Myanmar. We share our position to call on the Myanmar military to stop the use of force and prevent further casualties. We also urge Myanmar to start a dialogue to put democracy, peace and stability back on track," she said.

DISTRESS

Her Singaporean counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, expressed distress over the loss of human lives following security crackdowns in Myanmar, as well as the use of lethal arms on unarmed civilians.

He noted that Singapore's position on Myanmar was "virtually identical" to Indonesia's.

Both countries, he said, believed that national reconciliation needs to occur and "can only occur if both sides actually sit down in good faith, negotiate and find a solution that works for Myanmar for the long term".

While they recognised that there should be no foreign interference, Asean, of which Myanmar is a member, stands ready to help.

"Therefore, we also support our leaders getting together to generate a common position in which Asean can express its support for Myanmar," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan's two-day visit came after Indonesian President Joko Widodo last week proposed a high-level meeting of Asean leaders to discuss the Myanmar situation.

Mr Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, had also urged that violence be halted and democracy, peace and stability be restored in Myanmar.

Earlier on March 2, Asean foreign ministers attended a virtual meeting initiated by Ms Retno to discuss the crisis.

