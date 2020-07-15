Singapore and Malaysia agree to start cross-border travel from Aug 10

An empty Causeway. Malaysia and Singapore have also agreed to develop other schemes for cross-border movement, including a proposal for daily cross-border commuting for work purposes.

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to start cross-border travel for long-term pass holders and travellers on essential or official business, scheduled to begin on Aug 10.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced the reciprocal green lane and periodic commuting arrangement in a joint statement yesterday.

Eligible travellers for the green lane - meant for those on essential or official business - will have to abide by measures, including taking Covid-19 swab tests and submitting their itineraries.

The periodic commuting arrangement will allow Singapore residents and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

After at least three consecutive months in their country of work, they may return to their home country for short-term home leave, and thereafter re-enter their country of work to continue work for at least another three consecutive months, said the statement.

The proposed Aug 10 date will give the relevant agencies of both governments time to finalise the standard operating procedures for these initiatives, said the statement.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr Balakrishnan wrote: "Singapore and Malaysia share deep and extensive ties, and cross-border people-to-people interactions and economic exchanges are important to both countries.

"Through these travel arrangements, we hope to progressively and safely restore these exchanges and address the needs of different groups of travellers."

The two countries have also agreed to develop other schemes for cross-border movement, including a proposal for daily cross-border commuting for work purposes. This will take into account the required health protocols and available medical resources in both countries to ensure the safety of the citizens of both sides.