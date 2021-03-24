Singapore and Malaysia push mutual vaccine cert recognition

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (right) with his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Singapore and Malaysia yesterday agreed to work towards recognising each other's vaccine certificates to facilitate cross-border travel in the future.

The two countries also agreed to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds in the coming months.

At a meeting in Putrajaya yesterday, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, agreed to progressively restore cross-border travel for other groups of travellers, in addition to the existing reciprocal green lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

As they do so, Singapore and Malaysia will take into account the Covid-19 situation on both sides and ensure the "public health and safety of the residents of both countries".

In a joint statement, the two sides vowed to continue to make progress on their respective national programmes to vaccinate long-term residents, including Malaysians residing in Singapore and Singaporeans residing in Malaysia.

The two ministers had talks on the national vaccination roll-out plans that are under way in both countries and discussed how they could facilitate cross-border travel in the near future, the statement said.

The operational details of the Reciprocal Recognition of Vaccine Certificates, including the detailed requirements, health protocols and application processes for entry and exit into Malaysia and Singapore, will be further discussed and finalised by both parties.

“Hopefully, by the time the two prime ministers meet, we will be able to make some announcements,” Dr Balakrishnan told reporters.

The ministers also discussed the convening of the 10th Leaders’ Retreat at which the prime ministers of the two countries are scheduled to meet.

It will be hosted by Singapore this year.

Both ministers reaffirmed “the excellent and longstanding relations between Malaysia and Singapore” and highlighted the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in overcoming common challenges brought about by the pandemic, including the resumption of people-to-people movements, while safeguarding the public health and safety of residents in both countries, the statement said.

In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishnan said he was “delighted to be back in Malaysia after more than a year”, adding that “there is no substitute for meeting face to face”.

Speaking at a joint press conference, both ministers expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and the action being taken against civilians there.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit, will also call on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali, Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as well as Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin.

