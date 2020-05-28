36 arrested, drugs and weapons seized after Singapore and Malaysian authorities take down syndicates together

Weapons such as samurai swords were seized in the CNB operation on May 18.

Syndicates believed to be involved in smuggling drugs via courier companies from Malaysia to Singapore have been neutralised in an operation that saw authorities on both sides of the Causeway working together last week.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday said it worked with the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysian Police to take down the syndicates.

From May 15 to 22, the NCID arrested 30 suspected drug offenders across Johor, including two Singaporean men aged 44 and 45.

Officers seized 8.4kg of Ice, 1.3kg of ketamine, 6g of cannabis, 1,430 ecstasy tablets, 105g of ecstasy powder and 108 Erimin-5 tablets.

They also seized RM579,000 (S$190,000) and drug production machinery.

On May 18, CNB conducted simultaneous raids at five locations across Singapore and arrested five Singaporean men aged 25 to 50 and a 23-year-old Singaporean woman.

Officers seized 43g of Ice, two Erimin-5 tablets and an ecstasy tablet.

They also found drug paraphernalia believed to belong to the suspects.

CNB officers had to force their way into the unit of a 28-year-old suspect at Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 after he refused to comply.

Aside from drugs and utensils in the unit, they also found and seized three samurai swords, two parangs, three pockets knives and a knuckle duster.

CNB said in its statement that the six suspects are believed to be linked to the now neutralised syndicates.

"The arrests on both sides of the Causeway is a testament to the close cooperation between CNB and NCID," it said.

"Both agencies will continue to share intelligence in timely fashion and work closely together against transnational drug trafficking activities."