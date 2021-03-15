Singapore, Australia in talks about possible air travel bubble: MFA

A quiet Sydney Airport is seen in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney

Singapore is discussing a possible air travel bubble that will allow those living here and in Australia to travel between the two countries without any quarantine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

It also made clear that the two countries are not in any discussions on a quarantine centre or vaccination hub.

It was responding to media queries following a report in The Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, which said the Australian government was working on a plan to establish Singapore as a quarantine gateway, holiday destination and potential vaccination hub for returning Australians, international students and business travellers.

"We are not in discussions on the concept of a quarantine centre or vaccination hub," said MFA in a statement.

But the resumption of travel between Singapore and Australia with priority for students and business travellers is in the works. Talks on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates is also in progress.

This is the latest of Singapore's efforts to reopen its borders amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged the aviation and tourism industries.

With the pandemic stabilising in some countries in its second year, and with the beginning of widespread vaccination, hopes of a gradual recovery have been raised.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has said that reciprocal travel bubbles with places with low to moderate infection rates could become a reality in the second half of this year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said in a BBC interview yesterday that hopefully, "the doors can start to open" by the end of the year or next year, if not earlier.

Australia has a one-way "travel bubble" with New Zealand, allowing New Zealanders to visit without quarantining, though the scheme has been suspended a number of times in response to coronavirus outbreaks.

Singapore so far has agreed on only one travel bubble - with Hong Kong. But this has yet to kick in because of an increase in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong late last year.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, at an award ceremony for Chinese Development Assistance Council volunteers yesterday, welcomed the plans for a travel bubble between Singapore and Australia.

"Hopefully, it is part of a progressive 'opening up' that we can see for the rest of the year, and there will really be light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

When asked if Singapore might issue a vaccine passport that shows the details of a traveller's Covid-19 inoculation - as China has done, he said the authorities are considering all options.

Mr Chris Coburn, president of the Australian Chamber of Commerce Singapore, said the travel bubble would be good for businesses in both countries.

"The benefits to the economies of both countries are clear given the volume of trade between Australia and Singapore, the large number of Australian regional company headquarters here, the international companies based here with interests in Australia, and Singapore's significant investments in Australia," he said.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.