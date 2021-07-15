Singapore to bar entry to travellers from Myanmar

Volunteers providing a coronavirus patient with oxygen in the town of Kale, Myanmar. MOH said the move is due to the rise in cases there.

Travellers from Myanmar will not be allowed to enter Singapore from today, given a rise in Covid-19 cases there, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

From 11.59pm today, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with a travel history to Myanmar - including transit - in the past 21 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

"This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore," added MOH.

All travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar will have to take an antigen rapid test (ART) upon arrival.

Travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) by 11.59pm today will continue to serve their SHN at dedicated facilities and take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, said MOH.

A self-administered ART has to be taken on days three, seven and 11 of arrival in Singapore. A second PCR test must be taken on day 14.

MOH said the multi-ministry task force regularly reviews Singapore's border measures to manage the risk of importation from travellers and onward local transmission.

It added that "as the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures".