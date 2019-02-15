Singapore beats investment forecasts in 2018

Singapore exceeded its forecast for investment commitments last year - attracting $10.9 billion - and the Economic Development Board (EDB) is looking to sustain similar investment levels this year.

Despite a slowing global economy amid trade tensions between the US and China, Singapore again expects to draw between $8 billion and $10 billion in fixed asset investments this year - the same forecast it made last year and surpassed.

Self-driving cars bearing a "Made in Singapore" stamp are among initiatives that could add to this push.

There is resilience in the country's investment pipeline, said EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin yesterday, pointing to Asean's growth potential and Singapore's international standing as factors that help ensure it will continue to attract a fair share of investments.

A significant dampening of global sentiment is a potential pitfall. But EDB managing director Chng Kai Fong said that despite uncertainties, "investment decisions are made over the longer term".

The number of jobs created this year is projected to stay between 16,000 and 18,000, said Mr Chng. This is the same as the projected range last year and a few thousand less than the figure two years ago.

At the EDB's year-in-review yesterday, he noted that last year, EDB secured investment commitments that met or exceeded forecasts for all indicators.

Singapore attracted $10.9 billion in fixed asset investments, exceeding the predicted range of $8 billion to $10 billion, with electronics accounting for close to 30 per cent.

When fully implemented, these projects will create about 17,400 new jobs - which is within the forecast of 16,000 to 18,000 positions.

Industries likely to bring larger numbers of jobs include research and development, as well as engineering and environmental services, according to EDB figures.

Projects are also expected to contribute $13.6 billion in value-add a year, compared with the $17.2 billion for those committed in 2017.

The total business expenditure for projects committed last year was $6.2 billion, within EDB's forecast of $5 billion to $7 billion. The forecast range remains the same for this year.

In the coming year, EDB is setting its sights on Singapore taking the lead in developing and deploying autonomous vehicles and smart mobility systems, riding the crest of Dyson's recent announcement that it will build its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant here.

"Technology, in part driven by digitalisation, has now changed the economics of the game, and some of the industries which were not viable in the past... are becoming more viable," said Mr Chng, adding that this includes agrifood.

"We're looking to grow new industry clusters... It's not just the deployment of technology or electric vehicles, but really the ecosystem surrounding it."

Spelling out its other priorities, EDB said against the backdrop of global trade tensions, Singapore has an opportunity to become a platform for Asean where global and regional companies do business.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY