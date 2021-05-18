Singapore Book Fair goes online again from May 29 to June 6

The event, organised by the SPH Chinese Media Group, will feature talks by former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani (above) and xinyao composer Liang Wern Fook (right) .

The Singapore Book Fair is back for the 36th year, although this will be the second time it will be held online amid the pandemic.

The event, to be held from May 29 to June 6, will feature storytelling sessions for children and talks by guests such as former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani and xinyao composer Liang Wern Fook.

Organised by the Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group, the fair will run online together with Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao's Literary Festival.

During the nine-day book fair, readers can enjoy discounts of up to 35 per cent at website Zshop from more than 10 local book retailers, including independent bookstore and first-time participant Epigram.

In addition, a total of $9,000 worth of e-vouchers to buy books will be given out through links published during live programmes.

Singapore writer and poet Alfian Sa'at and writers such as Hong Kong's Ma Ka Fai and Taiwan's Luo Yijun are among those who will speak in a series of online talks presented by the literary festival.

Tune in daily to listen to lunchtime live-chat sessions featuring celebrities, politicians and doctors, who will talk about good books and their work-from-home arrangements.

They include award-winning Taiwanese director Wayne Peng and food blogger Miss Tam Chiak.

Paired with visuals by SPH Chinese Media Group artist-in-residence Lee Kow Fong, also known as Ah Guo, this year's theme for the book fair, New Perspective, encourages Singaporeans to view the current world afresh and develop a new appreciation for it through books.