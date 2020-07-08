Singapore can be more inclusive post-Covid: Tharman

Singapore can emerge from the Covid-19 crisis as a better and more inclusive society, which allows everyone to move up an escalator of rising skills and wages to better lives, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

To do so, the Government would have to play a key role, making deeper interventions earlier, to help level up children from less fortunate families from an earlier stage in life.

There would also be more help for workers to boost their productivity so that they continue to see their skills and wages move up over the years, said the Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

While government policies are important, Singapore should retain a social ethos where people take pride in standing on their own feet while taking responsibility for each other.

In a speech on strategies for an inclusive society and social mobility, livestreamed on the People's Action Party's Facebook page yesterday, Mr Tharman outlined Singapore's particular approach towards tackling inequality and ensuring security through every stage of life.

"The aim of all our strategies, economic and social, is to have a more fair and just society, where young people have hope, regardless of what social backgrounds they come from... where everyone can advance in their careers regardless of what qualifications they start with, and where our seniors can look forward to living life fully in retirement, and living life with a sense of security," said Mr Tharman.

Stressing the outbreak had made this a more important issue, since it was "fracturing societies", he said this goal could be achieved only through programmes that can be sustained across generations.

Since social mobility is key to Singapore's fabric, and most inequalities kick in when children are young, the Government is levelling the playing field with plans to double expenditure in the pre-school sector.

For those in working life, Mr Tharman highlighted another Singaporean approach that had stood it in good stead: "a massive infusion of skills at every stage of one's career".

Singapore has also managed to keep unemployment numbers much lower than other developed countries even during the crisis. The wages of its average worker have risen by a third over the past decade. The wages of the low-income workers have risen even more.

"Fundamentally, because we have raised productivity."

Finally, he touched on the issue of security for seniors.

Mr Tharman said in every election, there will be politicians who make "very nice sounding promises" on what should be done to help seniors, including for Central Provident Fund payouts to start earlier or for the Government to pay more of Singaporeans' healthcare costs.

But many of these measures will only end up hurting the people they are trying to help, he added, resulting in higher tax rates for middle-income households as nothing comes for free.

"Some promises look appealing, but they actually lead to greater inequality over time," he said. "Think hard about the need for a fair system, a progressive system, and a sustainable system. And that's basically what we're trying to achieve in Singapore."

INVOLVED

He urged the younger generation to be more involved in society and take part in the Singapore Together movement, which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat launched last year, for citizens to actively help shape policies.

"For our younger generation, in particular, this is actually a challenge for a generation: building an inclusive society, that doesn't just mimic efforts in other societies, but does it our way - does it in a way that doesn't impose a heavy burden on Singaporeans at large," he said. "It's not about the Government; it's about Singapore Together. Find your niche, find your passion, the areas you want to work in. And let's help spiral up our whole system, our whole society."