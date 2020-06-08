Singapore can emerge stronger from Covid-19 crisis: PM Lee

Mr Justin Foo, a self-employed interior designer now working part time as a delivery rider, watching the live broadcast of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech yesterday.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the most dangerous crisis humanity has faced in a very long time, and it will throw up immense challenges for Singapore.

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday told Singaporeans to take heart and spelt out his Government's plans to help the country emerge stronger from the crisis.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast last night, he did not downplay the magnitude of the task at hand.

International trade will be hit. Many industries may never recover fully from the pandemic. Jobs will be lost.

"The next few years will be a disruptive and difficult time for all of us," he said.

This was especially true of Singapore, which made a living by connecting itself to the rest of the world, said Mr Lee.

"But despite these immense challenges, I say to you: Do not fear. Do not lose heart."

Mr Lee's address, on "Overcoming the Crisis of a Generation", was the first of six national broadcasts over the next two weeks by Singapore's leaders on how the country might grapple with a post-Covid-19 future.

The last time there was such a series of broadcasts was in 1968, when the then Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and several of his ministers spoke shortly after the British announced their withdrawal from Singapore.

They spoke on how the country might deal with the challenge.

Yesterday, Mr Lee said that while the Government has intervened decisively, its support measures cannot shield Singapore from "tectonic shifts" taking place in the global economy.

The Government has rolled out four Budgets totalling close to $100 billion - an unprecedented amount - in Covid-19 support, or almost 20 per cent of Singapore's Gross Domestic Product. To fund this, it is looking at drawing up to $52 billion from past reserves.

Describing the major global shifts taking place, Mr Lee said US-China relations are worsening. The movement of people will be more restricted, and countries will strive to become less dependent on others, especially for essential goods and services. All these developments will affect Singapore, he said.

THREE ADVANTAGES

But Mr Lee cited three advantages that would enable the country to emerge stronger and better from the crisis.

First, Singapore is highly connected to global trade and investment flows, and has built up an international reputation over many decades. Investors value the assurance of a government that plays by the rules, he said.

Second, Singapore has had a head start by transforming and deepening its capabilities through skills upgrading and innovation.

The country is also rebuilding its transport and trade links, and making its supply chains more resilient by diversifying its sources of food.

Third, there are programmes and plans in place to cope with the challenges.

Mr Lee said the Government's biggest priority now is helping Singaporeans keep their jobs or find new ones.

He said the many acts of solidarity and kindness during the pandemic has shown Singaporeans can emerge stronger from the crisis, with a sharper consciousness of being Singaporean.

"This is why I believe we can continue to be exceptional - a fair and just society, where everyone can chase their dreams," he said.