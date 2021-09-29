Singapore cases cross 2000-mark for first time, five seniors die

Five more people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

They comprised four Singaporean men aged between 69 and 79, and a 77-year-old Singaporean woman.

Two of them were unvaccinated, while one was partially vaccinated.

The other two were inoculated against the virus.

All had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH, without giving details of these conditions in its statement.

Yesterday was the ninth consecutive day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

So far, 85 people here have died because of the virus.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 30, compared with 18 last month.

The number of new cases here hit 2,236 yesterday - surpassing the 2,000-mark for the first time.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 91,775.

The latest case figure includes 1,711 cases in the community and 515 among dormitory residents. The remaining 10 are imported cases.

Among the local cases are 483 people who are above the age of 60.

The 10 imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Six of them were detected on arrival, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A new cluster has also emerged at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Day Centre in Bedok.

Two cases were added to the cluster, taking its total number to 11.

Transmission took place among clients and staff at the centre, said MOH.

Ten of the cases were clients, while the remaining case was an employee.

The centre has been closed since Saturday, said MOH.

Six more cases were also added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster, bringing its total to 106. MOH said the new patients have been quarantined. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

2236 New cases

2226 In community, dormitories

10 Imported

1325 In hospitals

85 Deaths

91775 Total cases