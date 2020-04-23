Singapore crosses 10,000 mark for Covid-19 cases; 84-year-old dies

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to the woman's family.

An 84-year-old Singaporean woman became the 12th person here to die from complications due to the coronavirus yesterday, as the number of patients with Covid-19 infection here crossed the 10,000 mark.

The woman who died last night was confirmed to have the virus on April 2.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 967 of the 1,016 new infections, while 32 cases involved workers not living in dorms, said MOH.

Of the 967 cases, most are being monitored in community isolation facilities or hospitals, with none in intensive care.

There were also 15 Singaporeans and permanent residents and two work pass holders among the new cases.

Of the new cases, 73 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 36 cases a day in the week before to an average of 25 a day in the past week.

The same goes for unlinked cases in the community, which has dropped from an average of 21 cases a day in the week before to an average of 17 a day in the past week.

Yesterday's update also revealed eight new clusters, which are linked to 10 Kranji Link (one new case); 32 Tuas View Square (six new cases); 36 Tuas View Square (three new cases); 40 Tuas View Square (one new case); 61 Senoko Drive (11 new cases); 8 Sungei Kadut Avenue (23 previous cases); 18 Sungei Kadut Avenue (41 new cases); and Wing Fong Court at 10 Lorong 14 Geylang (five previous cases).

Singapore's largest active cluster remains S11 Dormitory @ Punggol , with has confirmed 2,211 cases after 71 additional cases were identified yesterday.

There were 57 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of 896 who have fully recovered,said MOH.

Most of the 4,234 cases still in hospital are stable or improving, while 25 are in critical condition in intensive care.

The remaining 4,999 cases who are clinically well but still test positive are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

By the numbers

1,016

New cases

17

New cases in community

10,141

Total cases

57

Discharged yesterday

12

Deaths

896

Total discharged

4,234

Total in hospital

25

In intensive care unit