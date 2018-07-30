Singapore-designed jersey numbers for Arsenal

What do the Merlion and English football club Arsenal have in common?

Both the Singapore icon and Arsenal's players made an appearance on the National Stadium pitch at the ongoing International Champions Cup (ICC) thanks to local streetwear artist Mark Ong.

Mr Ong designed jersey numbers for Arsenal's two games against Spanish side Atletico Madrid and French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the Singapore leg of the tournament.

The three-dimensional designs featured several Singaporean landmarks and icons, including Changi Airport's control tower, the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands and the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

The icons were emblazoned on the back of the London club's turquoise third kit, which made its international debut in Singapore on Saturday night, as well as the Gunners' traditional red and white home kit on Thursday.