Singapore eases border measures, launches vaccinated travel lanes

Singapore will open its borders to vaccinated travellers from selected countries, starting with Germany and Brunei.

In the first major easing of leisure travel restrictions since March last year, fully vaccinated Singapore residents will soon be able to fly to Germany and back without having to serve a stay-home notice.

The change kicks in on Sept 8 and is part of a broader relaxation of border measures for travellers from certain cities and countries.

"We will not throw caution to the wind," said Transport Minister S. Iswaran at a virtual press conference yesterday, adding that Singapore will take a "cautious, careful, step-by-step approach" to reopening its borders.

But he also stressed that Singapore's connectivity with the world is critical.

The latest easing of travel restrictions comes under a new Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme announced yesterday. As part of the scheme, Singapore will open its borders to vaccinated travellers from selected countries, starting with Germany and Brunei.

As Germany currently allows unrestricted entry for Singapore residents, the scheme means that people will be able to fly there and back without being quarantined.

Instead, they will be subject to several polymerase chain reaction tests and a short period of self-isolation.

Singapore will also unilaterally lift restrictions for inbound travellers from Macau and Hong Kong. Short-term visitors from both cities can enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice, regardless of vaccination status.

INSURANCE

However, they will have to be tested for Covid-19 on arrival and have insurance against the disease.

Travel advisories for Singapore residents have been updated accordingly, although travellers will have to check entry requirements imposed by their destination countries or cities.

The Republic will classify countries and regions into four risk-based categories, with differentiated border measures for each group.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also gave an update on the national Covid-19 situation at yesterday's press conference, noting that cases have come down two weeks into Singapore's easing of its phase two (heightened alert) measures.

The Republic reported 32 new coronavirus cases yesterday, 29 of which were locally transmitted. A total of 290 cases were detected in the past week, down from 412 the week before.

This shows that virus transmission can be kept under control with a high rate of vaccination and safe-management measures that differentiate by vaccination status, Mr Ong said.