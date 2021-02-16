Singapore economy to grow by 4% to 6% this year: MTI

Singapore maintained its forecast this year for the economy to gradually grow out of its worst recession and signalled continued support for the unemployed and vulnerable sections of the population.

The economy will grow by 4 per cent to 6 per cent this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday, sticking to its forecast from last November, after weighing positive and negative developments in key external economies.

The higher end of the 2021 estimate would make it the best year since 2011, when gross domestic product grew by 6.3 per cent. However, the growth acceleration this year can be partially attributed to the low base set in the second quarter of last year when the economy shrank by 13.3 per cent - the worst in a quarter ever.

The ministry raised its final estimate for coronavirus-hit 2020, stating that the economy shrank by 5.4 per cent, making it Singapore's worst recession since independence.

Still, this figure is an improvement on the flash estimate of 5.8 per cent given last month as well as the 6.25 per cent mid-point of the 6.5 per cent to 6 per cent range given last November. The economy grew by 1.3 per cent in 2019.

"Although the speed of vaccine deployment varies, advanced economies like the US and the euro zone are likely to reach population immunity by the second half of this year, which should in turn spur their economic recoveries," it said in yesterday's press release.

While the Covid-19 situation remains under control in Singapore and the vaccination programme is under way, the pace of border reopening slowed amid the global surge in cases and the emergence of more contagious strains of the virus.

MTI said the outward-oriented sectors - including trade-related services sectors such as wholesale trade and water transport - are projected to benefit from the pickup in external demand.

However, Enterprise Singapore kept its forecast for non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) at between 0 per cent and 2 per cent expansion, citing continued risks and uncertainties in the global economy.

At a virtual briefing yesterday, MTI Permanent Secretary Gabriel Lim said the pace of Singapore's recovery is expected to remain uneven across sectors.

Mr Kenny Tan, a director at the Ministry of Manpower, said that while resident employment has shown growth in recent months, bringing down the unemployment rate, the outlook remains uncertain.

"Some employers will still be hesitant about adding manpower to their cost until they are more certain about the future of their businesses."

