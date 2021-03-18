Singapore eighth-most attractive country to relocate to for work

Singapore is the eighth-most attractive country to relocate to for work - the first time it has broken into the top 10 in a global study that started in 2014.

But the report also noted yesterday that fewer Singaporeans desire to work abroad.

The study, which polled around 208,800 respondents across 190 countries, found that the pandemic has changed people's views on the top work destinations as virus containment measures become a priority.

Singapore jumped to eighth place, from 24th in 2014. Canada topped the list, followed by the United States, Australia, Germany and Britain.

"When it comes to employee relocation, several Asia-Pacific countries, such as Singapore and New Zealand, have become the preferred choices of talent in 2020," said the report compiled by online employment marketplace Seek Asia, The Network and Boston Consulting Group.

It added that this was likely due to their Covid-19 management, which saw low mortality rates with infection rates in check.

Since the fourth quarter of last year, there has been an average growth of 28 per cent in job openings across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, compared with the second quarter of last year, according to JobStreet, whose parent company is Seek Asia.

Besides good pandemic management, Singapore's competitiveness is also a selling point for talent, the report said.

The report noted that professionals, managers, executives and technicians from China, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland, for instance, are keen to come to Singapore to work as the standard of living here is comparable with their home countries.

Only 44 per cent of Singaporean respondents now want to work abroad, compared with 79 per cent in 2014.