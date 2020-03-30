Singapore fans’ Euro 2020 plans derailed

Football fans around the world were crushed when the European Championship, or Euro 2020, was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Singaporeans, who had gotten tickets to some of the matches, are now in the midst of getting refunds for them.

Ms Candice Chan, 35, a senior manager of an events company, had waited months to attend the tournament but was devastated when she heard about the postponement on Tuesday night.

A Manchester United fan, she told The New Paper last Thursday the postponement was expected and agreed calling it off was the right thing to do.

She said: “I’ve been keeping up with the news since the start of the outbreak and honestly, I wasn’t optimistic the Euro could continue.

“It’s a huge bummer but it’s a measure that’s needed, not just to protect the health and well-being of spectators but that of the players’ and officials’ too. Everyone needs to be in this together.”

Ms Chan said she had spent about 250 euros (S$390) on tickets and was planning to catch two group stage matches in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

She said the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) has released refund details for fans who are unable to make the new dates.

“I caught the Fifa World Cup 2018 in Russia and the spirit of being in a stadium was a once in a lifetime experience. I was hoping to relive that again but I understand why the event had to be postponed,” she said.

Euro 2020, due to be held in June and July, will be postponed to June 11 to July 11, 2021, said Uefa on Tuesday.

It was to be held in 12 cities across Europe including Munich in Germany, Saint Petersburg in Russia, Copenhagen in Denmark and Budapest in Hungary.

Another Manchester United fan, Mr Jon Tan, 33, told TNP he spent 350 euros (S$545) on tickets to catch two group stage matches in Amsterdam and a quarterfinals match in Rome, Italy.

“You have to ballot to get the tickets and I tried my luck since you’ll be randomly selected among thousands of people. I was so happy when I got the email saying I was successful,” he said.

Mr Tan added he was having difficulties getting refunds from Airbnb as they were only applicable for stays within March 14 and April 14.

Mr Kevin Zin, 25, had planned to watch the Euro knockout stages in Glasgow, Scotland.

The undergraduate, a Liverpool fan, had also attended the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

He said: “The Euro was part supposedly part of my graduation trip but staging such an event now can be risky. I understand why the postponement had to be done.”