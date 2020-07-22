Singapore Flyer to reopen tomorrow with safety measures

This is the Singapore Flyer's second reopening this year.

The Singapore Flyer reopens tomorrow, but entry will be via reservation only, among other safety measures it has put in place.

The giant observation wheel will be open on fewer days a week and its capacity will be reduced to ensure space for safe distancing, it said yesterday. It will operate from 3pm to 9pm from Thursdays to Sundays and on public holidays.

This is its second reopening this year.

On March 20, it welcomed visitors again after a four-month closure, owing to a glitch that affected a section of the outer layer of one of the spoke cables. It had cut short its operating hours then.

It had to close again when the circuit breaker began on April 7.

Visitors must limit their group size to five, and all guests are required to make an advance reservation on the attraction's website.

Each capsule will hold a maximum of seven people, down from the usual capacity of 28.

Ticketing counters at the Flyer's premises will remain closed.

To commemorate National Day, the Flyer will be offering a promotion for the month of August. While rides normally cost $33 for adults and $21 for children, groups of four, including one child, can take a ride for $55. Children aged three and below will ride for free.

A visitors' guide listing the new measures is available on the Flyer's website and social media accounts.

The 165m-tall Flyer, which offers views of up to 45km away, has become an iconic part of the Singapore skyline since its opening in 2008.

But it has had issues over the years. In December 2008, a fire broke out in the wheel control room, causing 173 passengers to be trapped for about six hours.