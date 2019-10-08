Singapore's vulnerability to rising sea levels has been on the national agenda, but in Parliament yesterday, the nation's role in contributing to planet-warming emissions was also highlighted.

Singapore generated 52.5 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2017, said Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

This works out to about 0.11 per cent of global emissions.

Of this, industries contribute about 60 per cent, Dr Koh said in response to a question raised by Nominated MP Anthea Ong.

Ms Ong had wanted to know how much industries - in particular, the refining and petrochemicals sector - were contributing to climate change, and what the government was doing to urge them to take responsibility for their contributions to the climate crisis.

EMISSIONS

About three-quarters of industries' emissions is from the refining and petrochemicals sector, Dr Koh said.

He added that said the Government is encouraging companies to adopt energy efficient technologies.

The Government had this year implemented an enhanced set of schemes for industries to be more energy efficient, he said.

From January, funding support for the adoption of energy efficient technologies under the Economic Development Board's Resource Efficiency Grant for Energy and the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Energy Efficiency Fund has been increased from the previous cap of 30 per cent to 50 per cent of the qualifying costs.

From 2021, companies regulated under the Energy Conservation Act must also establish energy management systems.

NEA is also planning to launch a new grant to help companies digitalise their energy management systems, he said.