Singapore gives fiery welcome to 2019

The festivities were enjoyed by Singaporeans of all ages.

Onlookers thronged the Jubilee Bridge, jostling for a good spot to enjoy the show.

Part of the seven-minute long fireworks display at the Marina Bay area.

Singapore ushered in the new year with a spectacular seven-minute fireworks display at Marina Bay as the clock struck midnight.

More than 500,000 revellers thronged the bay area and Civic District despite the light rain to catch the festivities, such as rides and games at the Prudential carnival, and live performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

The show at the float culminated in an hour-long musical display involving pyrotechnics, lights, and acts by taiko drummers, dancers and fire performers. It was also the international debut of the Star Island production by Japan's top entertainment group Avex.

At The Promontory, visitors were treated to live performances by local artists such as Taufik Batisah, Gentle Bones and Joanna Dong.

By 7pm, many had lined the area outside the Esplanade and on the Esplanade Bridge to secure a spot for the fireworks.

Singapore Polytechnic student Lee Kian Tat, 18, had an umbrella and a towel with him. He had been caught in the rain at the Gardens By The Bay during 2017 countdown.

"I'm not deterred by the rain and will stay throughout for the shot I want," said Mr Lee, who studies visual effects and motion graphics.

Tourist Sanjay Rajore, 61, a retired nuclear scientist from India, was attending his first countdown in Singapore.

He was there with his 61-year-old wife, a housewife, and two engineer daughters, aged 24 and 33.

Mr Rajore said: "I chose Singapore to spend the New Year countdown as it's a beautiful place and a modern city. In the new year, I'm hoping to see more of Asia."

After the countdown, more than 200 volunteers from the Lions Club of Singapore Mandarin and the National Environment Agency's litter-free ambassadors programme went around the Marina Bay and Civic District areas to remind the public to pick up their trash.

A Public Hygiene Council spokesman said: "The focus this year is more on engaging the public, and less on doing clean-up.

"The goal is to create a culture where everyone takes ownership of keeping public spaces clean. In so doing, we create a better living environment for all."

The countdown celebrations at Marina Bay were organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, in collaboration with various agencies and event partners.

The area came alive even before New Year's Eve, with colourful light projections on landmarks such as the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum, as part of this year's focus on the community.

Some 700 police officers were deployed, including officers from the Special Operations Command and Emergency Response Teams.

In addition, a police drone hovering over the area was part of the beefed-up police presence for the event.

The unmanned aerial vehicle featured blinkers, searchlights and an audio warning system.

It provided an elevated view of the events for better crowd control.

The Marina Bay celebrations were among a number of countdown parties islandwide.

At Our Tampines Hub, some 100,000 people who attended the festivities were treated to a movie marathon, an 80m-long inflatable playground, with and flame waves, laser and fireworks displays.

Another countdown event, at Heartbeat@Bedok, set a new Singapore record for the "largest silent disco", with some 1,000 residents dancing while wearing wireless headphones.