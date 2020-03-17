Singapore has strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials

Singapore has a robust multi-pronged strategy to ensure the country does not run out of the essentials, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post last night.

This is on top of building up the country's inventory of food and essential supplies.

He gave this assurance following concerns among many Singaporeans after Malaysia announced it would restrict movement throughout the country, as well as in and out of Malaysia, from tomorrow until March 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Queues also began forming at various supermarkets last night as shoppers snapped up food products and daily necessities.

Mr Chan said the Republic is not facing any immediate risks of running out of food or other supplies brought in by retailers.

He said this is because the Government has been working with supermarket chains such as FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Dairy Farm to increase the country's stock of food and essential supplies over the last two months.

LOCAL PRODUCTION

Mr Chan also said Singapore has local production capabilities for products such as noodles, infant milk powder and canned goods, among others.

"In the event that we need to increase supply for our domestic consumption, we can ramp up quickly and easily to do so," he said. "We have also continued to diversify our sources of essential goods, for example we get a good amount of vegetables from China and even go as far as Australia and Spain to secure our supply of eggs."

Mr Chan urged Singaporeans to continue to purchase in a responsible manner and to buy only what they need.

Madam Catherine Heng, 50, who was at the Giant supermarket in Toa Payoh, said she decided to stock up for the weekend just to be on the safe side, buying potatoes, carrots, spinach and a tray of eggs.