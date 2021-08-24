Singapore

Singapore to have islandwide 5G coverage by 2025

PHOTO: MCI

Minister says trials on 5G applications are also under way

OVAIS SUBHANI
Aug 24, 2021

The fifth generation (5G) technology standard for broadband cellular networks will cover half of Singapore by the end of  next year and the coverage will envelope  the whole island by the close of 2025, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim  Yong said yesterday.

“We are on track to meet our target of  deploying 5G standalone outdoor coverage,” Mr Gan said at a virtual conference  organised by the United States-based  industry group Semi.

He said trials on 5G applications are  also under way, including at PSA Singapore to improve port operations, and at  technology company Razer and telecom  operator Singtel to deliver high-quality  cloud gaming products.

“5G networks will help spur innovation, create exciting business and job  opportunities, and position Singapore as  a leading digital economy,” he said.

“That is why we have been one of the  first movers in the area, and began the  roll-out of our 5G infrastructure last  year.”

SEMICONDUCTOR

At the core of technological advances like  5G is the semiconductor industry.

“As we digitalise more, the growth of  the (semiconductor) industry will also  continue to intensify,” Mr Gan said.

Singapore plans to make the most out  of the opportunities presented by the  fast-growing semiconductor industry,  which is expected to achieve sales of  more than US$500 billion (S$680 billion)  worldwide, up from US$440 billion last  year.

The Republic announced a $25 billion  Research, Innovation and Enterprise  2025 Plan this year to further strengthen  its position in advanced manufacturing  of high-tech products.

The minister said Singapore has built a  solid foundation to grow its semiconductor ecosystem, as part of its wider goal of  growing the manufacturing sector.

“Today, Singapore is home to the  wafer fabrication facilities for five of the  top 12 semiconductor companies globally; and two of the top three pure-play  foundries have fabs here in Singapore,”  Mr Gan said.

Many of these companies also have critical research and development (R&D)  functions at their facilities here, including German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon. The company’s microcontroller units, which feature in one out of  every two cars produced worldwide, are  designed and tested here in Singapore.  

And it was in Singapore that the  French-Italian multinational electronics  and semiconductors manufacturer STMicroelectronics started its first silicon carbide wafer production line outside of  Europe last year – a milestone in manufacturing R&D.

Mr Gan said the semiconductor industry accounts for some 20 per cent of total  business expenditure on R&D here, making it one of the largest contributors to  Singapore’s private sector R&D expenditure.

