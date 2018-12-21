Singapore hawkers sign letter to support heritage bid

A "Let's Support Singapore Hawker Culture" sign is displayed at the stall of Mr Koo Fook Tho, 65, who runs a fruit stall at Chinatown Complex Food Centre. Hawkers at the centre signed a letter of support for the nomination of Hawker Culture in Singapore to be inscribed onto the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Culture Heritage of Humanity.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Dr Lily Neo met hawkers yesterday to thank them for their hard work.