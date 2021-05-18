Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble put on hold again

The air travel bubble (ATB) to allow for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong will be delayed again, after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Both cities had said the air travel bubble - which was due to take off on May 26 - would be suspended when the seven-day moving average of unlinked community cases in either Singapore or Hong Kong increases to more than five.

As of yesterday, the seven-day moving average of unlinked community cases in Singapore had increased to six.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said yesterday that Transport Minister S. Iswaran had a meeting in the morning with Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau on the issue.

"Both sides remain strongly committed to launching the ATB safely," said MOT.

"However, in the light of the recent increase in unlinked community cases, Singapore is unable to meet the criteria to start the ATB."

Both sides had therefore agreed to defer its launch to protect the health of travellers and the public in these two places, MOT added.

Travellers can still continue on their trips to Hong Kong on non-ATB flights. But this means they will face more stringent health and border restrictions in both cities, such as a seven-day stay-home notice when they return to Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Mr Iswaran acknowledged that many had anticipated travelling under the ATB.

He added: "I seek your understanding as this is the unpredictable nature of the pandemic."

The bubble was initially set to launch on Nov 22 last year but was deferred because of the worsening Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.

Mr Aaron Wong, 33, who had made bookings for both rounds of planned ATB flights, said the suspension was disappointing but understandable given the worsening Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

