Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to start on Nov 22

As part of the air travel bubble, travellers between Singapore and Hong Kong will have to take Covid-19 tests, in lieu of serving quarantine or stay-home notices.

His father's birthday recently was a bittersweet affair for Mr Sam Wu as the family had to celebrate it apart.

This time last year, he and his parents were in Hong Kong to celebrate the occasion with his sister and his nieces who live there, but travel restrictions due to Covid-19 meant the family have not reunited since then.

So when it was announced yesterday that Singapore travellers will be able to go to Hong Kong for leisure from Nov 22, as part of an air travel bubble arrangement between the two cities, Mr Wu and his parents booked flights despite the hassle of multiple swab tests, which could cost them a total of $600 each.

Said Mr Wu, a tertiary institution administrator in his 40s: "For me, money is no object if you get to see your loved ones."

"There are risks of catching Covid-19. Flights could be suspended again. But because of family, we are willing to take these risks," he added.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday the air travel bubble is the first of its kind in the world.

"It is a careful, cautious step forward, but I think a very important step," he added.

Under the bilateral arrangement, travellers will take Covid-19 tests in lieu of quarantine or stay-home notices, and they must use designated flights operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Cathay Pacific.

The hope, Mr Ong said, is to add a third or fourth place to the bubble if it proves successful.

"There are quite a number of places where they have very successfully controlled the virus... I hope this can be a template and reference point for them."

Mr Conrad Clifford, the International Air Transport Association's regional vice-president for Asia- Pacific, said the travel bubble is a step towards rebooting international air travel in the region, with passenger demand in September 95 per cent lower than the same period last year.

Mr Clifford said: "Replacing quarantine measures with Covid-19 testing will help in reopening borders, restoring connectivity that jobs and economies depend on, and giving passengers confidence to travel."

Travel agencies said they have been getting more inquiries about trips to Hong Kong. But, while the air travel bubble is some light at the end of the tunnel for EU Asia Holidays managing director Ong Hanjie, he does not expect a surge in bookings yet.

Some agencies, such as Chan Brothers Travel and ASA Holidays, are cautiously optimistic and have new packages and offerings in the works.

Fares for some designated air travel bubble flights have already gone up. Mr Wu said return economy tickets on SIA for his dates of travel now cost $1,102, up from the $678 he paid.

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore director-general Kevin Shum said the pricing of air travel bubble flights is a commercial decision by the airlines.

