Singapore hopes for a strong outcome at climate change conference

Singapore's emissions make up 0.11 per cent of the global total, but as a small island, it faces disproportionate risks from the negative impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels.

That is why Singapore has a "deep and vested interest to see a strong outcome at COP24," said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, referring to the ongoing United Nations climate change talks in Poland.

Mr Masagos, who arrives in Katowice today for the second week of the conference, added: "At a time when multilateralism is being challenged, a strong outcome in Katowice will show that the global community is united in their support for a multilateral, rules-based approach to addressing climate change."

During the event, Mr Masagos will deliver Singapore's national statement, attend high-level events and hold meetings with other key personalities in attendance, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said yesterday.

During COP24, almost 200 nations will be negotiating on how to limit global warming to well below 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels - a target set out in the Paris Agreement.

While the agreement provided a skeletal framework, this year's meeting aims to flesh out the Paris rule book, which will lay out paths for countries to achieve their climate targets.

A few sticky points have emerged, such as the issue of differentiation - whether obligations between developed and developing countries should be different due to varying capabilities.

Currently, developed and developing countries have different transparency mechanisms for the measurement, reporting and verification of emissions data.

But under the Paris Agreement, all parties could be subject to the same requirements, with developing countries getting the necessary support, for example in terms of finance.

"Singapore sees the universal and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement as key to maintaining support for global action on climate change," said a ministry spokesman, adding the key is to let developing countries to start where they can and let them to improve over time.

Singapore sees one indicator of success for COP24 as being the delivery of a package of decisions "that will provide adequate support to developing countries, particularly small-island developing states and the least developed countries, to implement the Paris Agreement", said the ministry.

