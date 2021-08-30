Singapore to introduce law on racial harmony: PM Lee

Singaporeans are affected by global religious trends in a changing world, said Mr Lee Hsien Loong. For example, Muslims consider themselves to be part of a global ummah, or community of believers.

Singapore will introduce a new law on racial harmony to encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

The new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act will consolidate all existing laws dealing with racial issues that are currently scattered under various pieces of legislation, such as the Penal Code.

Apart from punishments to deal with racial offences, the new law will also incorporate "softer and gentler touches" that focus on persuasion and rehabilitation.

For instance, it will vest the authorities with powers to order someone who has caused offence to people of another race to stop and make amends by learning more about the other race.

This softer approach will help to heal hurt and mend ties between races, rather than leaving resentment in the wake of such incidents, PM Lee said.

He devoted a third of his National Day Rally speech to the topic of race and religion, noting that race relations have come under stress during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Laws may not, by themselves, make people get along with one another or like one another," he noted. "But laws can signal what our society considers right or wrong, and nudge people over time to behave better."

He pointed to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, which the new law will be modelled on.

The religious harmony law has never been used since it came into effect in 1992. But its very existence has helped to restrain intolerance and promote religious harmony, PM Lee said.

DELICATE BALANCE

He outlined how Singapore has worked hard to achieve the current delicate balance, where people of different races and faiths live peacefully together.

The new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act is part of keeping Singapore's policies on race and religion up to date, he said, noting that racial and religious harmony is dynamic.

Societal views and beliefs shift over time, with each new generation holding different perspectives on racial issues.

Older Singaporeans who lived through the racial riots that marked Singapore's journey towards independence usually believe that such issues are best left alone.

"They think: Discussions can become disputes, disputes can become quarrels, better don't talk about such things too much," he said.

But younger Singaporeans, who have largely grown up in an environment of peace and harmony, think differently.

The Prime Minister then turned his attention to how Singaporeans are influenced by external religious trends in a changing world.

For instance, many Christians think of themselves as members of a worldwide communion, while Muslims consider themselves to be part of a global ummah, or community of believers.

"So when religious norms elsewhere shift, norms and practices in Singapore are also affected," PM Lee said.

This is similar to how Singapore is exposed to, and subsequently influenced by, external political developments, he said. These include the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, or the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza.

"Our own circumstances and context are completely different, and these are not our quarrels," he noted.

"But they do affect our people."

Such changes are why Singapore needs to adjust its policies on race and religion from time to time. But it must do so based on its own needs, rather than simply reacting to trends abroad, PM Lee stressed.

And as it makes such changes, it must proceed with caution, because race and religion will always be highly sensitive issues, he added.

"We have to take the time to discuss respectfully, make sure everybody understands, and build a consensus before we make any move."