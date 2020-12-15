Singapore to let in more travellers gradually to retain air hub status

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the reopening of borders will be done in a controlled manner so as not to overwhelm Singapore's healthcare system and contact tracing capabilities. TNP FILE PHOTO

More travellers will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore as part of efforts to reconnect to the world and preserve the Republic's status as an air hub.

But the reopening of borders will be done in a controlled manner so as not to overwhelm Singapore's healthcare system and contact tracing capabilities, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

"With enhanced testing and tracing capabilities, we will be able to pilot more surgical ways to manage the risks for travellers," he added.

"For logistics, we will maintain our air, land and sea links with the world to perform our role as a critical supply chain node for global logistics to flow through."

Mr Chan noted how Singapore has not imposed export restrictions which would have benefited itself but affected the global supply chain amid the raging pandemic.

This has shown the world that the Republic will honour its word even in a crisis, and that it will do its best to keep the global supply chain moving, he added.

This rebuilding of Singapore's air hub is one of four key strategies the Government is adopting as it seeks to tackle the economic challenges brought about by Covid-19, said Mr Chan.

He was speaking during a virtual press conference by the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force on Singapore's plans as it moves into the third phase of eased circuit breaker measures.

GRADUAL

Mr Chan said the recovery next year is expected to be gradual and uneven because of recurrent waves of infections in other countries. This is compounded by uncertainties about the pace of vaccine production, distribution and implementation.

Mr Chan also said the Government expects many sectors of Singapore's economy to be permanently changed.

"We should pivot to seize new opportunities and overcome the current challenges starting now."

On top of reopening Singapore's skies, the second way in which the Government will look to achieve this is to resume economic activity safely and progressively, said Mr Chan.

"For those that have not been able to resume operations, we will continue to work closely with them to pilot commercially viable and new ways to do so," he said.

The third way in which the Republic will seek to help its economy recover from the pandemic will be to adopt a "clear, consistent, coherent and facilitative posture to attract high-value, long-term investment to be planted in Singapore".

Mr Chan said this approach has helped to attract investment from companies such as Hyundai even during the pandemic.

Fourthly, Singapore will continue to diversify its product and food supply chains, as well as markets to make itself more resilient to disruptions, said Mr Chan.

This will be done by reviewing local food production capabilities and expanding Singapore's network of free trade agreement areas, among other things.