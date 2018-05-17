Singapore made 244 requests to FB for info covering 310 accounts

The Singapore Government made 244 requests to Facebook for information covering 310 accounts from July to December last year, according to a transparency report released by the social media giant yesterday.

Facebook said it complied with 70 per cent of the requests, producing at least "some data".

The twice-yearly report details government requests for account data and the rate they complied with such requests, community standards enforcement, content restrictions and Internet disruptions.

The report breaks down the government requests into two categories: legal requests and emergency requests.

Legal requests are accompanied by legal process like a search warrant, and account records are disclosed according to Facebook's terms of service and the applicable law, it said on its website on guidelines for law enforcement.

Emergency requests include matters "involving imminent harm to a child or risk of death or serious physical injury to any person and requiring disclosure of information without delay".

Of the 244 requests made by the Singapore government in the second half of last year, all but three were legal requests.

The government also made two requests to preserve two user accounts.

In the report, Facebook said the "vast majority" of government requests relate to criminal cases such as robberies or kidnappings.

It said: "In many of these cases, these government requests seek basic subscriber information, such as name, registration date and length of service. Other requests may also seek IP address logs or account content."

These requests also cover other apps owned by Facebook, such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Globally, 82,341 requests were made, with the US making up the bulk with 32,742 requests, followed by India with 12,171.