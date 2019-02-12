Singapore may impose delivery standards for parcels, registered items

Regulatory standards might soon be put in place for the delivery of parcels and registered articles in Singapore, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann said yesterday.

This comes after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Feb 7 that SingPost had been fined a record $100,000 for service standard failures in 2017, when it failed to deliver mail on time. SingPost has also come under fire recently after a postman allegedly disposed of mail in a rubbish bin.

Ms Sim said SingPost got 91 complaints about misdelivered and lost mail last year but is "unable to provide the specific number of complaints it receives on failed delivery notices" for parcels and registered articles.

She said: "We believe that there are likely to be more incidents which were not formally reported."

She added that the assessment of SingPost's performance in 2018 will be out by mid-2019.

Ms Sim said the IMDA will provide SingPost with support to ensure the workforce is trained and equipped with the necessary skills and infrastructure. - CHEOW SUE-ANN