Singapore mission in touch with cops 'at highest level' over London race attack

CCTV camera images of the men linked to the alleged assault on Singaporean student Jonathan Mok (above) on Oxford Street in London on Feb 24.

London police yesterday released images of four unidentified men believed to be connected to the coronavirus-linked racist attack on Singaporean student Jonathan Mok.

The Metropolitan Police said in a press release that they were still investigating the racially aggravated assault and no arrests had been made.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby, the officer in charge of the case, said the attack left Mr Mok, 23, shaken and hurt.

She said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who has information about this assault. I would like to identify and speak to the four men pictured who may be able to help me with our enquiries.

"There's no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators."

This comes after the Singapore High Commission in London said it was deeply disturbed by the attack, and is in contact with the Metropolitan Police "at the highest level" to ensure investigations are followed through with utmost priority.

It is also keeping in touch with Mr Mok, 23, who was left bruised, bloodied and needing surgery for facial fractures after he was set upon by a group of young men on Oxford Street on Feb 24.

It added that given the broader implications on the large student and Singaporean community in Britain, it is also in contact with the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Home Office.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Singapore High Commission said: "We do not believe the assault reflects the majority view of the British people in particular towards Singapore.

"There are unfortunately always abhorrent elements in every society, especially in such uncertain and anxious times."

PUNCHED

On Tuesday, Mr Mok, a final year law student at University College London (UCL), gave his account of the attack in a Facebook post that has been shared almost 40,000 times.

He had turned to look at one of his assailants after a racist remark was directed at him.

He was punched twice in the face as passers-by intervened, while another man in the group said "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" before punching him in the face again.

A UCL spokesman said the university was horrified by the attack and is offering full support to Mr Mok.

In a message to students, UCL president and provost Michael Arthur made clear that abuse, racism and hate speech had no place at the university.

The Singapore High Commission urged all Singaporeans to take precautions especially when travelling alone in the UK, and to report any abuse to the police immediately.

They should e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and contact the 24/7 duty consular number at +44 7710 348 335 for emergency assistance.

For crime-related incidents, the police must be informed first, the High Commission said.

"Our most practical advice is to not engage with such nefarious elements and to remove oneself from such a situation in the quickest way possible."