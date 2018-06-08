Singapore monuments built using Lego bricks go on display

A Lego model of the National Museum on display - together with other historical landmarks - at the National Library Building.

Miniature replicas of eight Singapore landmarks, built using more than 110,000 Lego bricks, are on display at the basement of the National Library Building.

They are the Central Fire Station, former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, Jurong Town Hall, the former Nanyang University Library, the National Museum of Singapore, Sultan Mosque, Thian Hock Keng Temple and St Andrew's Cathedral, which is the tallest at 1.1m.

The Building History: Monuments In Bricks And Blocks exhibition was initiated by the National Heritage Board (NHB), which worked with three artists with architecture and design expertise from My Little Brick Shop - Ms Xylvie Wong, 34, Mr Eugene Tan, 41, and Mr Andy Goh, 35 - to plan and build the replicas.

The exhibition aims to educate people about the places' significance, history, stories and architectural diversity.

Mr Alvin Tan, the NHB's assistant chief executive in charge of policy and community, said: "Each of these monuments played an important role in Singapore's history.

"We hope that when visitors look at the replicas, they like them so much that they decide to visit the actual monuments."

The project started last October and took more than seven months to complete. Before the models were built, drones were flown over the various buildings to provide an aerial view of the structures.

The public can catch the free exhibition from June 7 to 30, from 10am to 9pm daily, except on public holidays.

Visitors stand to win attractive prizes by guessing the number of Lego blocks used to construct the Sultan Mosque - the largest model displayed, weighing more than 40kg - by uploading a photo of the model on social media with the hashtags #BuildingHistorySG and #librarysg with their answers.

The travelling exhibition will make its way to Marine Parade Public Library next month, followed by Jurong Regional Library, Tampines Regional Library, Ang Mo Kio Public Library and Sengkang Public Library.

The final exhibition will be from Dec 1 to 30 at Choa Chu Kang Public Library.