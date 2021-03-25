Singapore Muslim Women’s Association lauds rethink of nurses in tudung

The oldest Muslim women's group here has applauded the likely change in stance on nurses wearing the tudung at work, saying it looks forward to continuing engagement with the Government and community to encourage understanding and acceptance.

"A supportive ecosystem is fundamental in creating an equitable society for women - one in which diversity and inclusion are cultivated in shared social spaces, including workplaces," said the president of the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS), Madam Hazlina Abdul Halim, yesterday.

PPIS was among several Muslim groups that commended the shift in the Government's position to consider allowing nurses to wear the tudung as part of their uniform, which was disclosed by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association said it was heartened by the "positive development" on the matter.

Mr Shanmugam's comments on Tuesday, at a dialogue with senior Islamic religious leaders, reiterated what he had told a previous closed-door dialogue in August last year.

GOOD REASONS

He said the Government could see good reasons to make the change, was discussing this internally, and consulting the community and other groups.

Several Malay/Muslim MPs also applauded the shift in position but underscored the sensitive nature of the issue and the need to be careful when discussing it.

Chua Chu Kang MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said the updates were the result of careful deliberations and discussions with religious and community leaders.

But not all reactions have been positive.

Yesterday, religious teacher Ustaz Zahid Zin shared a photo on Facebook of what appeared to be a yellow envelope with a derogatory term written on it. He said it was placed on his car.

Ustaz Zahid had, the day before, posted about the importance of closed-door discussions for sensitive issues and shared a photo of an engagement with Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli .

"This is why discussions were held behind closed doors. Issues raised are close to the heart. People have strong emotional attachment to it but not many have the strength to discuss it gently and diligently."