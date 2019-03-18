Singapore must show love to all races, faiths: Masagos

Singaporeans should look beyond race and religion in showing love and care to others, which can help prevent "disastrous and violent acts" like the terror attack in New Zealand from happening here, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

"We have to go beyond. We have to make sure our care and love is regardless of whatever creed or race we belong to.

"And in making that our habit and culture, we will build a community of care, love and harmony; and we will prevent such disastrous and violent acts from happening among us," he said, referring to the terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Projek Ihsan, a donation drive at Tampines West Community Club to collect Hari Raya apparel and accessories for families in need.

Stressing the need not to take for granted the peace and harmony in Singapore, Mr Masagos, an MP for Tampines GRC, said: "Work we are doing today for example - where the Muslim community gives away pre-loved items that they used in the last Hari Raya for everyone to benefit - is just the first step for them to show their care."

The National Council of Churches of Singapore said in a statement on Saturday that the incident was a reminder to people of different religious and racial communities that they should get to know one another on a personal level.

Muslim charity organisation Jamiyah Singapore said yesterday the gunman "deserves universal condemnation from all of us, whatever our race, nationality and religion".

"The regular occurrence of these hate crimes in recent times must jolt us to accept the reality that terrorism has no religion," it added.