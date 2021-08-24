Singapore

Singapore offers tanker aircraft for Afghanistan evacuation

US Vice-President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

US Vice-President Kamala Harris thanks PM Lee for the offer to assist US efforts in ongoing crisis

Hariz Baharudin
Reporter
Aug 24, 2021 06:00 am

Singapore will offer the United States the use of its tanker and  transporter aircraft to help evacuate refugees from Afghanistan,  said Prime Minister Lee Hsien  Loong yesterday, with the  Republic ready to play its part in  addressing the ongoing crisis  there.

He was speaking at a joint  press conference at the Istana  with visiting US Vice-President  Kamala Harris, who thanked  him for the offer to assist the US  in its evacuations from  Afghanistan.

Both leaders hailed the robust  and enduring partnership  between their two countries and  took stock of bilateral ties.

They also announced plans to  deepen cooperation in cyber  security with the signing of  three agreements, and to collaborate more closely on climate  action through a new climate  partnership.

Both countries are also working  to strengthen trade and investment links, including in the digital economy, as well as to combat pandemics.

“The Vice-President’s visit...  emphasises the US administration’s commitment to this  region. It shows that the US has  both strategic and economic  stakes in South-east Asia,” said  PM Lee.

“I am confident that our longstanding and multi-faceted  bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen year by  year.”

Ms Harris, who also called on  President Halimah Yacob, said:  “Our administration is committed to our enduring engagement  in Singapore and to South-east  Asia and the Indo-Pacific. And I  look forward, Prime Minister, to  continuing and strengthening  our relationship for years to  come.”

She added: “We will continue  to partner in a way that benefits  not only Singaporeans and  Americans, but the rest of the  world.”

Ms Harris’ visit comes as Singapore and the US mark 55 years  of diplomatic ties, anchored by  strong economic as well as security relationships.

Singapore’s offer of the  Republic of Singapore Air  Force’s A330 Multi-Role  Tanker Transport to help with  evacuation efforts comes after  the Taleban took control of the  Afghan capital Kabul on Aug 15,  and as the US is helping evacuate  those whose lives may be in danger under the new regime.

The aircraft, which attained  full operational capability in  April, enhances the Singapore  Armed Forces’ ability to contribute to international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief  missions.

Asked about the situation in  Afghanistan, PM Lee said the  safety and security of civilians is  on the minds of everyone all  over the world, and he hopes all  sides there can work to ensure  this.  

He noted that Singapore is  not unfamiliar with the challenges.  

The Singapore Armed Forces  has deployed personnel in support of the International Security Assistance Force – an international military mission in  Afghanistan that trained the  Afghan National Security  Forces and assisted the country  in rebuilding key government  institutions.

Singapore has sent personnel  to Afghanistan because it is a key  battlefront in the global fight  against extremist terrorism,  said PM Lee, noting that extremist ideas and capabilities have  been exported from there to this  region, and pose a security  threat to Singapore, too.

PM Lee said the US intervention had stopped terror groups  from using the country as a safe  base for 20 years.

 “For this, Singapore is grateful. We hope Afghanistan does  not become an epicentre for terrorism again,” he said. 

