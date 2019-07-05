Singapore passport still ‘most powerful’

Singapore retains its top spot in an index ranking passport power and global mobility released on Tuesday.

In the 2019 third quarter update, Singapore and Japan share the number one spot on the Henley Passport Index, with Singaporeans able to enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 189 destinations.

In the previous update of the index, Singapore, Japan and South Korea shared the honours.

South Korea slipped to second place this time to join Finland and Germany, whose citizens are able to access 187 destinations around the world without a prior visa.

In third place, Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg have a score of 186 on the index, while France, Spain and Sweden are in joint fourth place with 185.

The United Kingdom and the United States share sixth place with a score of 183, the lowest position either country has held since 2010, said global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, which compiles the data for the index.

It also noted that the United Arab Emirates entered the index's top 20 for the first time in the ranking's 14-year history, with a score of 165.