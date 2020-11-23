Singapore pilots forced to land plane on expressway in Johor

Pictures and videos of the incident circulating online show the small plane parked on the road shoulder along the expressway and about a dozen men pushing the plane.

Two Singaporean pilots flying a small private plane were forced into an emergency landing on the North-South Expressway in Johor Baru yesterday morning, after their plane experienced technical difficulties.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement that both pilots are in stable condition, without elaborating.

Its chief executive, Captain Chester Voo, said that one of the pilots requested for a return landing to Senai International Airport in Johor Baru at 10.40am because of technical problems.

"The private aircraft, operated by Premier Air Singapore, was en route from Seletar Airport in Singapore to Melaka," he said, adding that it is a light aircraft type Beechcraft Model 35 Bonanza.

Captain Voo said the plane eventually landed on the part of the highway near Sedenak in the district of Kulai.

STABLE

"The two Singaporean pilots on board are reportedly in stable condition, and the aircraft has been moved to a position that does not obstruct traffic on the highway."

He said that search and rescue team have completed all required tasks.

News outlet Utusan Malaysia, citing an unidentified source, said that the pilots decided to make an emergency landing after they heard a small explosion from the plane's engine.

Several pictures and videos circulating online show the plane parked on the road shoulder along the expressway.

Another video shows about a dozen men pushing the plane along the road to an unknown location.

A fireman at the scene told Utusan Malaysia that there was traffic congestion on the expressway after the plane landed.

An inspection of the plane found that it did not catch fire and that the pilots did not suffer any injuries, the fireman added.