Singapore Pools to take over horse-betting operations

Daily horse-racing operations and the Turf Club in Kranji will remain under the Singapore Turf Club, and only betting functions will be run by Singapore Pools.

Hot on the heels of recent cost-cutting measures, Singapore Pools will take over horse-betting operations from the Singapore Turf Club from Jan 7.

The move will not lead to a loss of jobs, and about 80 workers involved in Singapore Turf Club's betting operations will be transferred to Singapore Pools, The Straits Times understands.

The Tote Board Group said yesterday the move is part of a regular review of its business operations and aimed at achieving synergies and improving cost efficiencies.

It will streamline operations and allow the consolidation of IT systems, product channels and customer care for Singapore Pools.

"Singapore Turf Club will focus on its core competency in managing and providing high-quality horse racing," said the group, which comprises the Tote Board and wholly owned subsidiaries Singapore Turf Club and Singapore Pools.

Daily horse-racing operations and the Turf Club in Kranji will remain under the Singapore Turf Club, and only betting functions will be run by Singapore Pools. These include betting outlets at the Singapore Racecourse and off-course betting centres, said the Tote Board Group.

There will be no change in game and payout structure, and punters can continue to place bets at existing retail and remote channels for horse betting.

Singapore Pools will also take over iTote, the remote horse-betting application service.

The iTote app will continue to be run separately from the Singapore Pools app that allows users to place lottery and sports bets electronically. Singapore Pools and the Turf Club will remain separate legal entities.

After the move, Singapore Pools will become the sole legal operator of lottery and sports betting here.

Its chief executive, Mr Seah Chin Siong, said: "The highest level of rigour and accountability in social safeguards and responsible gaming measures will be maintained with the consolidation of betting activities."

Cost savings and surpluses from horse-betting operations will be channelled back to the community through the Tote Board's grant-making programmes.

In a list of answers to frequently asked questions, the Tote Board Group said Singapore Pools intends to eventually offer a unified account management system for all sports, lottery and horse-betting services.