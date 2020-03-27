Singapore Racecourse closes doors to spectators till April 30

While the races go on at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji tonight, Singapore Turf Club (STC) is closing its doors to spectators to comply with the latest Ministry of Health (MOH) advisories due to the virus outbreak.

This will apply until April 30.

The STC said in a statement yesterday that it will reduce the frequency of local race days to once a week. Race dates will be updated on its website.

It added that overseas simulcast races will not be screened at the Singapore Racecourse from today, but customers can continue to view simulcast and local races on StarHub Channels 288 and 289, or stream via its mobile app.

Singapore Pools account holders can continue to place bets online and through telephone.

The STC said: "The club will continue to carefully evaluate and make necessary changes to our business operations in line with the prevailing advisories from MOH and other relevant agencies."

With the once-a-week racing schedule, April will see three race meetings being dropped.

But it was a big relief to trainers and owners that racing gets to go on.

Mr Michael Clements, president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers (Singapore), said: "We are relieved we are able to keep some form of racing. We lose three meetings in April, which is better than losing all and stop racing."

He added: "Trainers will do their part along with our staff to continue to follow the guidelines from MOH with regard to containing the virus."

Public venues have been advised to reduce operating capacity to avoid having more than one person per 16 sq m of usable space. Venues must also ensure safe distancing measures and disperse groups or face penalties if found to have been a place of Covid-19 transmission.

For racing fixtures and further details, visit racing.turfclub.com.sg