Singapore to receive Comirnaty vaccine that is same as Pfizer-BioNTech

The only difference between Comirnaty, which Singapore will be receiving, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is their labels.

Singapore will be receiving a batch of Covid-19 vaccines called Comirnaty, which is the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are currently used in the national vaccination programme.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said this comes as the country accelerates vaccine supplies to inoculate as many people as possible.

According to MOH, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine currently used is manufactured at various sites across Europe and labelled according to the regulatory approval in various markets.

The only difference between Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is in their labels, said MOH.

These vaccines also have the same research name BNT162b2.

MOH added: "They are manufactured according to the same processes and procedures, and meet the same finished product specifications as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. They are similarly manufactured in Europe and shipped directly to Singapore."

As such, the ministry will be adjusting the HealthHub records of individuals who have received or will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty vaccine.

The vaccine received will be labelled as Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty in the records.

The other mRNA vaccine currently approved by the Health Science Authority (HSA) for use in Singapore's national vaccination programme is Moderna.

As of Monday, Singapore has administered over five million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with over two million people completing the full vaccination regimen and close to three million people receiving at least the first dose.