Singapore records 120 new infections, highest one-day tally to date

The Ministry of Health reported a record 120 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, surpassing the previous high of 75 infections on Saturday.

There were three new clusters identified and the total number of infections here now stands at 1,309.

While imported cases dropped to a new low of four, there were 116 local infections, including 39 Singaporeans or permanent residents and 76 work-pass holders.

Of these, 50 are linked to existing clusters while 66 are unlinked, with contact tracing underway.

A significant number of local cases were linked to foreign worker dormitories, with 22 traced to the S11 Dormitory at 2 Seletar North Link in Punggol.

Also known as PPT Lodge 1B, it now has 63 infections.

Another 10 were linked to Westlite Toh Guan dormitory near Jurong East, which now has 28 cases.

Two of the new clusters were also foreign worker dormitories.

One is at Tampines Dormitory at 2 Tampines Place, with three new cases (Cases 1193, 1226 and 1229) linked to previous infections (Cases 1049 and 1140).

Two previously confirmed cases, Cases 1018 and 1144, were linked to a new cluster at Cochrane Lodge 1 at 51 Admiralty Road West.

The third new cluster is at a construction site at 6 Battery Road, with four previously confirmed cases (Cases 1049, 1012, 1183, and 1144) linked to the location.

MUSTAFA CENTRE

Of the existing clusters, nine new cases were linked to Mustafa Centre, which now has a total of 28 infections.

Three additional cases were linked to a cluster at a construction site - Project Glory at 50 Market Street, which has a total of 15 infections.

Two front-line workers were identified as infected with Covid-19, both without travel history to affected countries.

Case 1237 is a 35-year-old Singaporean woman who is a doctor at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

She had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms on Friday and was confirmed to be infected the following day.

She is warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

Case 1238 is a 27-year-old man from India who holds a work pass here. He is a technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he is warded now.

There were 23 cases discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 320.

Of the 569 patients still in hospital, 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There have been six deaths from Covid-19.

By the numbers

4 New imported cases

320 Total discharged

116 New local cases

6 Deaths

1309 Total cases

569 Total in hospital

23 Discharged yesterday

25 In intensive care unit