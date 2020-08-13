Singapore records 42 new daily infections, lowest since March 30

The Ministry of Health announced 42 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 55,395.

This was the lowest daily total in more than four months, since 35 new infections were reported on March 30.

But 800 migrant workers have been newly quarantined because the ministry discovered a case among them in a dormitory cleared of the virus.

They are among 22,800 or so workers who are still under quarantine. The ministry said these workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and it expects the new infection case counts to remain high in the coming days before tapering off.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals also came down to double digits yesterday. Only 92 patients remained in hospital. There was none in intensive care.

There was one case in the community, a 58-year-old Singaporean who had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during quarantine, said the ministry.

There were 11 imported cases, comprising two Singaporeans, three work pass holders, one work permit holder, four dependant's pass holders and one special pass holder.

One of the Singaporeans had returned from India on July 3, and the other from Indonesia on July 30.

Meanwhile, Is Salon in Bukit Batok, Warren Golf & Country Club, HomeTeamNS Khatib, Chong Pang Wet Market & Food Centre and Northpoint City were added to a list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the ministry's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 30 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

By the numbers

42 New cases

27 Deaths

1 New case in community

392 Discharged yesterday

11 Imported cases

50505 Total recovered

55395 Total cases

92 Total in hospital