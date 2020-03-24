Singapore records highest daily number of infections with 54 new cases

There were 54 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the biggest number of infections in Singapore since the virus first appeared here.

Of the 54, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that 48 were imported cases, also the highest daily figure, and it brings the total number of infections here to 509.

The previous highest number was 47 infections and 39 imported cases for a single day, both recorded on March 21.

Six of the infections reported by the MOH yesterday are unlinked and contact tracing is ongoing.

All of the most recent imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America and Asean countries, and all were returning Singaporeans, permanent residents or long- term pass holders, except for Case 460, a 23-year-old woman from New Zealand who arrived from the UK.

She was confirmed to be infected on March 22 and is admitted to National University Hospital (NUH).

The number of imported cases from the UK remain the highest, with 33 infections reported yesterday.

The previous high was 16, also recorded on March 21.

Of the six latest unlinked infections, three are Singaporeans and the others hold work passes.

Case 459 is a 67-year-old Singaporean man warded in Alexandra Hospital, Case 478 is an 80-year-old Singaporean man warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), and Case 480 is a 52-year-old Singaporean woman who is warded in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The three work pass holders are Case 457, a 40-year-old man from Myanmar who is warded in Changi General Hospital, Case 477 is a 44-year-old Irishman who is warded at the NCID, and Case 479, a 35-year-old Indonesian woman who is warded at NUH.

There are 15 patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit, with eight more cases discharged, bringing the total number who have recovered to 152, with two fatalities.

By the numbers

48

New imported cases

6

New local cases

509

Total cases

8

Discharged yesterday

152

Total discharged

2

Deaths

355

Total in hospital

15

In intensive care unit