Singapore Red Cross donates over $2 million to virus victims in China

In just two weeks, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has raised more than $6 million in its Covid-19 relief operations for those affected in China.

Of that amount, US$2 million (S$2.8 million) came from wealth management company Signature Consulting, headed by Mr Alvin Youw.

Yesterday, Mr Youw presented a cheque at the charity's Red Cross House headquarters to SRC chairman Tee Tua Ba, on behalf of his clients from China, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Mr Youw, 34, a Singaporean, who also contributed an undisclosed amount, told The New Paper: "Everyone is worried about this crisis... I can't imagine how it's like at ground-zero in China. I have clients there. I am glad I could do my part in helping others."

Mr Youw said he held a conference call with some of his clients from China to discuss how they could help after seeing an appeal for donations on the SRC website.

Mr Benjamin William, 62, chief executive officer and secretary-general of SRC, said its first tranche of aid worth $2.26 million will go towards the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospital staff and healthcare service providers.

The aid will go towards medical equipment for three hospitals in Hubei province - Tongji Hospital and Union Hospital of Tongji Medical College at Huazhong University of Science & Technology, and Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University.

Seven social welfare homes in Tianjin and Nanning cities will be given personal hygiene items like surgical masks, gloves, surgical caps and disinfectants.

Mr William said: "Globally, these items are in shortage and it is a challenge to mobilise them, which is why we are working with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which has connections throughout the world."

In collaboration with World Vision, a non-profit organisation here, health messages will be disseminated to homes through WeChat posts.

Members of the public may donate at redcross.give.asia/coronavirus2020 or by sending a cheque payable to SRC to Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane.

Donors should write "Coronavirus Response 2020" at the back of the cheque. Cash donations are accepted at the address on weekdays from 9am to 6pm.

Mr William said SRC saw a dip in blood supply when the coronavirus outbreak hit as fewer people turned up to donate. A public appeal for blood donations made through the SRC website on Feb 7 drew a good response.

"But we cannot be complacent. Blood donation is a national need, not just an SRC need. Because we are an ageing population, we hope more young people will come forward," he said.

Those aged 16 to 60 may donate blood at the four blood banks islandwide or at a community blood donation drive.