Singapore Red Cross launches appeal for funds to help virus victims

Ms Charis Chan (left) and Ms Fauzia Amalia of Singapore Red Cross' International Services preparing for their flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) yesterday announced that it will launch a public appeal for funds to help those affected by the coronavirus in China.

The Singapore Government will be contributing seed money towards this public appeal.

Yesterday, a two-member SRC team left for the Asia-Pacific office of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Kuala Lumpur.

Associate director Charis Chan, 31, and Ms Fauzia Amalia, an executive at SRC's International Services, will be coordinating the Red Cross Movement response.

This will include discussing broad strategies and areas of possible support that SRC can provide, as well as organising and laying the groundwork for the subsequent deployments by SRC.

KL AND BEIJING

There will be two subsequent deployments, which last about three months each, to Kuala Lumpur and Beijing respectively.

Business China, a non-profit organisation here, has reached out to SRC to offer its support.

In addition, the trade associations and chambers have also pledged their support to the SRC.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, chief executive officer of Business China, said yesterday that the organisation has reached out to its members for donations.

She said: "Our thoughts are with the communities and families affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. We believe every contribution counts towards showing our care and concern to the people of China."

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of SRC, said that SRC has been closely monitoring the coronavirus crisis since it broke out.

He said: "We look forward to working with organisations to support the relief efforts."

Go to the Red Cross site to make donations online and the Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane for cash donations.

For cheque donations payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", write the donor's name, postal address and the words "Coronavirus Response 2020" on the back of the cheque.